Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,113,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 525,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 149,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 512,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after buying an additional 109,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Iqvia from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.34.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,882,294. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

