Investors Sell Shares of JD.Com (JD) on Strength (JD)

Investors sold shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $64.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.14 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, JD.Com had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. JD.Com traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $36.28

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,617.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551,633 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,487,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,764,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 23.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,351 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

