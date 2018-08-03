Investors Sell Shares of JD.Com (JD) on Strength (JD)

Investors sold shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $64.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.14 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, JD.Com had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. JD.Com traded up $0.42 for the day and closed at $36.28
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,617.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 63.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,877,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $683,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551,633 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,695,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,487,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,764,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in JD.Com by 23.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,351 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
