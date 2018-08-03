Investors Sell Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) on Strength (ABBV)

Investors sold shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $73.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, AbbVie had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. AbbVie traded up $1.41 for the day and closed at $96.53

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

