Investors Sell Adobe Systems (ADBE) on Strength (ADBE)

Investors sold shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $167.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $200.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.37 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Adobe Systems had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Adobe Systems traded up $3.33 for the day and closed at $248.01

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.21.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,080,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 25,994 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.