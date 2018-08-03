Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rowan Companies (RDC)

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,019% compared to the average volume of 376 call options.

Shares of RDC opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rowan Companies has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rowan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 96,451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 323.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 328,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rowan Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,764,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 148,861 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 13.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rowan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

