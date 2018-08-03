Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,872 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 864% compared to the average volume of 609 put options.

Shares of Floor & Decor opened at $39.53 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 36,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,009,970.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,805.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $3,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 115,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,930.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 800,165 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 267,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

