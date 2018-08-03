Investors Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $144.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.43 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Home Depot had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $195.64

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.

The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Home Depot by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,803,000 after acquiring an additional 934,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,121,990,000 after acquiring an additional 899,399 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Home Depot by 153.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after acquiring an additional 643,600 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

