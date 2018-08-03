Investors Buy salesforce.com (CRM) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $163.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.81 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $141.04Specifically, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $1,919,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 602,400 shares worth $81,417,878. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,037,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $120,690,000 after purchasing an additional 120,315 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

