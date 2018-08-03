Investors Buy ConocoPhillips (COP) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on weakness during trading on Friday. $70.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.19 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ConocoPhillips had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. ConocoPhillips traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $71.29

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,094.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.