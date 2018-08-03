Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL):

7/26/2018 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

7/25/2018 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2018 – Shoe Carnival had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc.

7/19/2018 – Shoe Carnival was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.82 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $69,250.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,111.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 9,179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

