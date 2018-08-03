InvestFeed (IFT) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $2,534.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00370197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190130 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021923 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000776 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

