Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.03, hitting $20.76, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,597. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

