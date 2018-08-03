Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.01, hitting $24.23, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 137,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,116. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

