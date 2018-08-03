Intrepid Potash (IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IPI opened at $3.54 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $546.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

In other Intrepid Potash news, insider Financial Holdings Ltd Fairfax sold 4,155,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $16,495,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $93,619.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,894.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,221,059 shares of company stock worth $16,796,909 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.