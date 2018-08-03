Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) Issues Earnings Results

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, reports. Intl Cons Airl/S had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 80.31%.

Shares of Intl Cons Airl/S traded down $0.38, reaching $17.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Intl Cons Airl/S has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC cut shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intl Cons Airl/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

