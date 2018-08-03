inTEST (INTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.63%.

INTT opened at $7.40 on Friday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

