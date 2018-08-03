Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.85 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. HSBC set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €3.25 ($3.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.04 ($3.58).

BIT:ISP traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €3.08 ($3.62). The stock had a trading volume of 234,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,040,000. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

