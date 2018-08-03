Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.40 ($2.82) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.04 ($3.58).

Shares of ISP stock opened at €3.08 ($3.62) on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

