Intersect ENT (XENT) PT Lowered to $40.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XENT. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT opened at $26.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,702,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $535,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,833 shares of company stock worth $2,177,676 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $9,849,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 222,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth $8,674,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 27,469.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.