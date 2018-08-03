Intersect Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,545 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

