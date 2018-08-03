International Paper (IP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Paper’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings and revenues both improved on a year-over-year basis and also outpaced the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Driven by healthy demand across its global operations, the company anticipates delivering a second consecutive year of strong earnings growth in 2018. International Paper is undergoing restructuring initiatives to transform itself into a core packaging company. It also intends to invest significantly to improve its North American containerboard mill system, enhancing product quality and reducing costs. The company expects the acquisition of Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business to generate annual synergies of approximately $175 million by the end of 2018. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on International Paper from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 138,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,795. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 247,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $2,678,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

