International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 122,500 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $16,220,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 76,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.22 per share, with a total value of $9,847,296.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,808 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.58 per share, with a total value of $13,371,404.64.

On Friday, July 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 95,192 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.89 per share, with a total value of $12,269,296.88.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 76,600 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.92 per share, with a total value of $9,875,272.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 77,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.59 per share, with a total value of $9,824,430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.08 per share, with a total value of $7,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.75 per share, with a total value of $12,375,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 96,278 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.55 per share, with a total value of $12,087,702.90.

On Friday, June 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 82,122 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.01 per share, with a total value of $10,348,193.22.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.49 per share, with a total value of $12,449,000.00.

IFF stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.