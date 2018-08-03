International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) PT Set at GBX 765 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 765 ($10.05) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 565 ($7.42) to GBX 570 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.07) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 721 ($9.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 743.67 ($9.77).

LON IAG opened at GBX 665.60 ($8.75) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 516 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

