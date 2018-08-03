Internap (INAP) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INAP. BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Internap in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Internap opened at $12.62 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $208.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.09. Internap has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. Internap had a negative return on equity of 665.82% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Internap’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Internap news, CEO Peter D. Aquino acquired 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $26,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $128,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Internap during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Internap by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Internap by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Internap by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Internap by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,111,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

