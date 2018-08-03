Internap (INAP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,325,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 282,420 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.76 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 665.82%. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INAP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Internap in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $26,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Aquino bought 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,070 shares of company stock worth $128,738. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Internap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Internap by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Internap by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Internap in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60.

About Internap

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

