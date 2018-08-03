Internap (INAP) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ INAP opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.08. Internap has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.76 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 665.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Internap news, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Aquino bought 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,070 shares of company stock worth $128,738. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Internap during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Internap during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Internap during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Internap during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Internap by 1,220.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

