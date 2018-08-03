Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Trading Up 9.9% Following Strong Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $100.83. Approximately 1,222,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 764,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.30. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.33% and a negative return on equity of 573.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,562,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

