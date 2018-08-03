Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Hits $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $478,431.00 and approximately $5,732.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00378506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00188904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.