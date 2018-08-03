Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $308,000 in IntriCon Co. (IIN) Stock

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 308,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IntriCon by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 3,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $65.90.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. IntriCon had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IntriCon in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on IntriCon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IntriCon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

