Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 114,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 158,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,750. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.