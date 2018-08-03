Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 15936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $477,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,319.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $162,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,407.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 935,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 108,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 847,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 309,040 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.30.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

