Insider Selling: W W Grainger Inc (GWW) VP Sells 1,534 Shares of Stock

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $341.01 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $349.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Gabelli lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered W W Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

