Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $63,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

On Friday, June 1st, James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $61,680.00.

RMD traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.22. 32,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,649. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ResMed had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

