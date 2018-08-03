Insider Selling: Regions Financial Corp (RF) EVP Sells $434,969.36 in Stock

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Regions Financial opened at $19.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 87.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8,481.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

