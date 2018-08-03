Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,764,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 traded down $0.35, hitting $61.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 344,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 19.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,459,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,716 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 871,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 817,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,030 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

