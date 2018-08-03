Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,764,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Q2 traded down $0.35, hitting $61.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 344,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.42.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.
