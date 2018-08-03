Insider Selling: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $1,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,735,168.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LOGM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 88,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet cut LogMeIn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 10,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

