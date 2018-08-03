Insider Selling: Criteo SA (CRTO) COO Sells 3,815 Shares of Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRTO opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Criteo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Criteo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MED lowered their target price on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

