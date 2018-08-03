Insider Selling: Anglo American plc (AAL) Insider Sells £1,630,776 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce sold 95,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.34), for a total value of £1,630,776 ($2,142,656.68).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Stephen Pearce acquired 9 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.86 ($195.59).

On Thursday, June 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,777 ($23.35) per share, for a total transaction of £142.16 ($186.78).

On Monday, May 14th, Stephen Pearce acquired 8 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,844 ($24.23) per share, for a total transaction of £147.52 ($193.82).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,655.40 ($21.75) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.22) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($22.99) to GBX 1,725 ($22.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,660 ($21.81) to GBX 1,690 ($22.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,833.44 ($24.09).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

