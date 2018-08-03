Insider Buying: Pressure Technologies Plc (PRES) Insider Buys £1,560 in Stock

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider John Hayward purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,560 ($2,049.66).

John Hayward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 3rd, John Hayward purchased 3,779 shares of Pressure Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,648.17 ($6,107.17).

Shares of Pressure Technologies stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.40) on Friday. Pressure Technologies Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 114.26 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

