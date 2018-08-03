Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Insider Purchases £13,480 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Alexa Coates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £13,480 ($17,711.21).

LON:POLR opened at GBX 627 ($8.24) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 329 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

POLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Shore Capital cut their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 600 ($7.88) to GBX 585 ($7.69) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.75) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Polar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.17 ($8.08).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

