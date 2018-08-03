Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Insider Purchases £13,480 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Alexa Coates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £13,480 ($17,711.21).
LON:POLR opened at GBX 627 ($8.24) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 329 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.41).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.37%.
About Polar Capital
Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.
Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.