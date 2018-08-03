Insider Buying: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MLM opened at $204.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.26 and a 52-week high of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 165.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

