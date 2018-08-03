Insider Buying: Itaconix PLC (ITX) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Itaconix PLC (LON:ITX) insider Bryan Crawford Dobson bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,138.88).

Shares of ITX opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Friday. Itaconix PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 9.99 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

Itaconix (LON:ITX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported GBX (12.90) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (5.80) (($0.08)) by GBX (7.10) (($0.09)). Itaconix had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 682.77%.

Itaconix plc designs and manufactures specialty polymers for home care, industrial, and personal care markets in Europe and North America. The company's home care and industrial products include Itaconix DSP and Itaconix CHT water conditionings used in detergents, agriculture, and industry; Itaconix VELASOFT, a natural skin conditioner for hand wash; Itaconix ZINADOR, a water soluble odor neutralizer; Itaconix XDP, a water soluble polymer mineral dispersant; ITACONIX TSI, a water soluble polymer threshold scale inhibitor; ITACONIX BIOBIND, a low VOC binder for paints and coatings; and RevCoat BOND, an adhesion promotor for use in hybrid sealants.

