Insider Buying: Intel Co. (INTC) CEO Buys $250,038.67 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Intel by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,506,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 994,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.