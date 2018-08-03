Insider Buying: Griffon Co. (GFF) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,164.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Griffon traded down $0.60, reaching $17.70, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,229. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Griffon had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $516.55 million during the quarter.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 106.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 282,845 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth $3,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 118,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Griffon by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 116,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Griffon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,519 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

