Insider Buying: Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE) CEO Purchases 141 Shares of Stock

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) CEO Timothy G. Necastro purchased 141 shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,826.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,966.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.45. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,995. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.47. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 52-week low of $106.63 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.02 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.59%. research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 8th. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 41.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 426.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 83,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 22.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

About Erie Indemnity Company Class A

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

