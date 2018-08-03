Insider Buying: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.17 per share, with a total value of $113,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $123,015.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor traded down $1.12, hitting $116.00, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 12,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,639. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $122.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $137.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 71,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

