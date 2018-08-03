Insider Buying: Danaher Co. (DHR) Chairman Buys 1,080 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at $187,036,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DHR opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.