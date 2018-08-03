Insider Buying: Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 182,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$158,775.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 8,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$7,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 36,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$32,400.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 120,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$106,800.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 38,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$35,420.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 26,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$28,620.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 26,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$25,705.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 13,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$12,610.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 33,900 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$34,239.00.

Shares of TSE ARG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.87. 74,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,012. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

