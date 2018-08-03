Inpixon (INPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 16411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Inpixon as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

