Innoviva (INVA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Innoviva from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.72. 904,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a current ratio of 26.39 and a quick ratio of 26.39. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. Innoviva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In other Innoviva news, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $83,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 305,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

